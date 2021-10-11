Left Menu

Large crowds throng Indian Embassy’s Dussehra fest in Beijing

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 11-10-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 11:50 IST
Large crowds throng Indian Embassy’s Dussehra fest in Beijing
  • Country:
  • China

Over 1,800 people, including a large number of Beijing-based diplomats, Chinese and members of the Indian diaspora, took part in a cultural fest organised by the Indian Embassy here to celebrate the Dussehra festival.

The sprawling lawn of the India House here turned into a noisy market on Sunday as families of Indian diplomats and a large number of Indian diaspora took up 28 makeshift stalls put up by the embassy to sell a wide variety of Indian artefacts, carpets and ethnic and fusion food.

Embassy officials said that over 1,800 people attended the various events at the fest organised to celebrate Dussehra, which falls on October 15 this year.

Proceeds of the homemade candles, a stall put up by the embassy’s Spouses Club, which attracted a big crowd, would go to charities, Dolly Misri, wife of Indian Ambassador Vikram Misri said.

The cultural performance included Bharatanatyam performance by noted Chinese Bharatanatyam exponent Jin Shanshan and her daughter Jessica, Kathak and Bollywood dances by Cindy and Du Juan, Kuchipudi dance by Dikhitha, Tamil folk songs by Anjana and Mrudula, Rajasthan folk dances by Divya and Namratha, besides demonstration of Yoga postures by students from local Indian Yoga schools.

Beijing-based diplomatic corps, officials of Chinese think tanks and members of the Indian diaspora also attended special cultural performance, including a skit on Ramayana scripted and directed Drashan Naik, fireworks display and setting of the image of Ravana on fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021