Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu dies at 73

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:08 IST
Noted Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu died at a private hospital here on Monday, film industry sources said.

His end came this afternoon while undergoing treatment for stomach related ailments, they said.

He was 73.

Beginning his career as a theatre artiste, he entered the Malayalam movie world in 1978 through G Aravindan's movie ''Thambu.'' The actor handled many versatile roles in Malayalam movies in his over 40 year long film career. PTI TGB BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

