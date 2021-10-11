Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu dies at 73

Noted Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu died at a private hospital here on Monday, film industry sources said.

His end came this afternoon while undergoing treatment for stomach related ailments, they said.

He was 73.

Beginning his career as a theatre artiste, he entered the Malayalam movie world in 1978 through G Aravindan's movie ''Thambu.'' The actor handled many versatile roles in Malayalam movies in his over 40 year long film career. PTI TGB BN BN

