Wamiqa Gabbi begins shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya'

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi on Monday announced she has begun filming for Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller film ''Khufiya''.

The Netflix project also stars Tabu, Ali Fazal and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Gabbi, who is shooting for ''Khufiya'' in Delhi, took to Instagram and posted a video holding the film's script.

''Hush Hush Hush. I have some 'Khufiya' (secret) papers. #NewProject #Excited #NetflixIndia,'' she wrote.

The 28-year-old actor has featured in Punjabi, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. She was most recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series ''Grahan''.

According to the streamer, ''Khufiya'' is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel ''Escape to Nowhere'' by Amar Bhushan.

The film presents the story of Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defence secrets. All along, grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover.

Gabbi is also reportedly set to star in the ambitious Netflix series ''Baahubali: Before the Beginning'', which chronicles the story of queen Sivagami from director SS Rajamouli's ''Baahubali'' film franchise.

