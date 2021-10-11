Parineeti Chopra joins cast of Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai'

Actor Parineeti Chopra has joined the star cast of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film 'Uunchai', which also includes actors Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Parineeti posted pictures wherein she can be seen talking and smiling with the director.

In the caption, she expressed her excitement to be a part of the 'cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya'. "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined and is the torchbearer of India's family entertainers and I can't wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast," she wrote.

Further, she tagged members of the "stellar" cast which also include actors Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa. "Mr Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan. Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher, Boman sir @boman_irani, and Neena mam @neena_gupta. And for the first time with Sarika ma'am and Danny sir. Let this magical journey begin. #Uunchai #SoorajBarjatya," she added.

'Uunchai' is touted as a film based on friendship. Actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are currently in Nepal, shooting for the film. (ANI)

