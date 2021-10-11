Entertainment News Roundup: Clooney goes for kindness with new movie 'The Tender Bar'; Netflix hit show 'Squid Game' spurs interest in learning Korean and more

Left Menu

Director Villeneuve hopes to win over fans old and new with 'Dune' film Denis Villeneuve hopes to win over fans of Frank Herbert's epic 1965 science fiction novel "Dune" as well as introduce new ones to the story with his mammoth movie adaptation, the most challenging production of the Canadian director's career.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Clooney goes for kindness with new movie 'The Tender Bar'

George Clooney is back behind the camera for "The Tender Bar", a coming-of-age story starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan. The feature film, Clooney's eighth as director, is based on the memoirs of American author J.R. Moehringer, who found substitutes for his absent father at his uncle Charlie's New York pub.

Netflix hit show 'Squid Game' spurs interest in learning Korean

Interest in learning Korean has spiked since the launch of hit Netflix show "Squid Game", tutoring services reported, underscoring a growing global obsession with South Korean culture from entertainment to beauty products. Language learning app Duolingo Inc said the nine-part thriller, in which cash-strapped contestants play deadly childhood games in a bid to win 45.6 billion won ($38.19 million), had spurred both beginners and existing students hoping to improve their skills.

Director Villeneuve hopes to win over fans old and new with 'Dune' film

Denis Villeneuve hopes to win over fans of Frank Herbert's epic 1965 science fiction novel "Dune" as well as introduce new ones to the story with his mammoth movie adaptation, the most challenging production of the Canadian director's career. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya star in the hotly anticipated film, which hits U.S. and UK cinemas later this month and follows past attempts to take Herbert's 400-page book to the silver screen.

Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million

"No Time to Die," the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, debuted to $56 million at the domestic box office, a result that fell somewhat short of expectations and signals that even one of the most storied brands in film history is still being forced to contend with a moviegoing landscape that has been dramatically altered by the pandemic. Heading into the weekend, "No Time to Die was projected to make $60 million to $70 million in its first three days of release. Though not a disaster, the film's final weekend total was expected to be higher because it received positive reviews and represented Daniel Craig's final outing as the stylish secret agent.

Paul McCartney blames John Lennon for breakup of the Beatles

Paul McCartney has said he wanted to continue performing with the Beatles when the band famously split in 1970 and that John Lennon instigated the breakup. Speculation about what caused the demise of the world's most famous pop group has ranged from artistic differences and legal disputes, to Lennon's marriage to artist Yoko Ono.

