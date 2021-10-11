MP: Case filed against woman who shot video of herself on Bollywood song in Mahakal temple

The police on Monday filed a case under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an Indore-based woman who had shot a video of herself on a Bollywood song on the premises of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and shared it on social media. The action was taken following the directives of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. ''Taking cognisance of the video, a case under Indian Penal Code section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) has been registered against the woman and a notice was served on her,'' Ujjain Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla said on Monday evening. Earlier in the day, Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal that he had watched the video and directed the Ujjain SP to register an FIR against the woman and take strict action. “The state government has taken it very seriously. This is objectionable because it is happening repeatedly. I am warning such people that very strict action will be taken in case such a complaint of hurting religious sentiments received in future,” Mishra said. A video clip shows the woman, wearing a sari, lip-syncing a Bollywood song 'Rag Rag Mein Tu Samane Laga' from the movie “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke” while roaming around the pillars of the famous temple.

After sharing the video on social media, the woman, a resident of Indore, issued a video statement apologising for her actions which she claimed was not liked by priests and Hindu outfits who raised objections.

Mahakaleshwar temple assistant administrator Moolchand Junwal on Sunday said the video was shot in the Omkareshwar temple located in the premises of the Mahakaleshwar temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

“The woman, identified as Manisha Roshan, later sought an apology for her actions and deleted all her videos from social media platforms,” he said.

In a video statement issued on Sunday, the woman said, ''I had shot a video in the temple at Ujjain which was not liked by priests and Hindu outfits and they raised objections over it. My intention was not to hurt anyone… I apologise for it and keep it in mind that any of my actions don't hurt the sentiments of anyone in future.” Last month, Chhatarpur Police had registered a case against a young woman, whose videos of dancing on Bollywood songs outside a temple in Chhatarpur city went viral on social media. Later, the woman apologised for her actions.

