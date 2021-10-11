Left Menu

Shriya Saran welcomes first child with husband Andrei Koscheev

The couple has reportedly been blessed with a baby girl.Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:55 IST
Shriya Saran welcomes first child with husband Andrei Koscheev
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shriya Saran and her Russian entrepreneur-husband Andrei Koscheev on Monday revealed they have become parents for the first time.

Saran, who got married in 2018, took to Instagram and informed her fans that she was pregnant in 2020. The couple has reportedly been blessed with a baby girl.

''Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever...

''To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life . We are so grateful to God,'' the 39-year-old actor, known for films like ''Sivaji: The Boss'', ''Awarapan'' and ''Drishyam'', wrote alongside a video with Koshcheev and their baby.

Earlier this year, Saran had revealed the couple was relocating to India from Barcelona, Spain.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's ''RRR'', scheduled to release in January 2022.

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021