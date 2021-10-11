Left Menu

Janhvi Kapoor wants to do biopic on life of Mt Everest climber Arunima Sinha

Inspired by the life of a mountain climber Arunima Sinha, Actor Janhvi Kapoor expressed her desire of portraying the role of Arunima's on screen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:26 IST
Janhvi Kapoor wants to do biopic on life of Mt Everest climber Arunima Sinha
Janhvi Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inspired by the life of a mountain climber Arunima Sinha, Actor Janhvi Kapoor expressed her desire of portraying the role of Arunima's on screen. On Monday, Janhvi visited the capital to attend a felicitation ceremony for the Paralympians for their historic performance at the Tokyo Olympics. At the event, she greeted several sportspersons and interacted them.

Janhvi even expressed her desire of portraying the role of Arunima on screen. "I have met Arunima Sinha and her story is very inspiring. I would love to play her on screen," she said.

Arunima is the first female amputee who successfully scaled the mighty Mount Everest. She is also a former national-level volleyball player. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

