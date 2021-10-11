Left Menu

Paul McCartney revisits Beatles breakup, says John Lennon was responsible for it

British singer-songwriter Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group's demise.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 23:04 IST
Paul McCartney revisits Beatles breakup, says John Lennon was responsible for it
Paul McCartney (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

British singer-songwriter Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group's demise. According to Fox News, speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4's 'This Cultural Life' that is scheduled to be aired on October 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles. "I didn't instigate the split. That was our Johnny," McCartney said.

The band's fans have long debated who was responsible for the breakup, with many blaming McCartney. But McCartney said Lennon's desire to "break loose'' was the main driver behind the split.Confusion about the breakup was allowed to fester because their manager asked the band members to keep quiet until he concluded a number of business deals, McCartney said. The interview comes ahead of Peter Jackson's six-hour documentary chronicling the final months of the band. 'The Beatles: Get Back,' set for release in November on Disney plus, is certain to revisit the breakup of the legendary band.

When asked by interviewer John Wilson about the decision to strike out on his own, McCartney retorted, "Stop right there. I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, 'I am leaving The Beatles.' Is that instigating the split, or not?" As per Fox News, McCartney expressed sadness over the breakup, saying the group was still making "pretty good stuff."

McCartney said, "This was my band, this was my job, this was my life. So I wanted it to continue." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021