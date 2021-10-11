Left Menu

Suriya's intense look from 'Jai Bhim' leaves fans impressed

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of south star Suriya's new film 'Jai Bhim'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-10-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 23:16 IST
Suriya's intense look from 'Jai Bhim' leaves fans impressed
Suriya (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of south star Suriya's new film 'Jai Bhim'. On Monday, the makers unveiled a new motion poster of the movie in which he will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer.

The poster gives an impactful glimpse into the narrative and offers an animated tour through a courtroom with portraits of great personalities. It also gives us a sneak peek of Suriya's role in the film. Reacting to the poster, a Twitter user commented, "Woah. Interesting."

"Can't wait to watch the film," another one wrote. Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose are also a part of Tj Gnanavel's directorial 'Jai Bhim', which is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021