Suriya's intense look from 'Jai Bhim' leaves fans impressed
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of south star Suriya's new film 'Jai Bhim'.
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of south star Suriya's new film 'Jai Bhim'. On Monday, the makers unveiled a new motion poster of the movie in which he will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer.
The poster gives an impactful glimpse into the narrative and offers an animated tour through a courtroom with portraits of great personalities. It also gives us a sneak peek of Suriya's role in the film. Reacting to the poster, a Twitter user commented, "Woah. Interesting."
"Can't wait to watch the film," another one wrote. Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose are also a part of Tj Gnanavel's directorial 'Jai Bhim', which is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 2. (ANI)
