Will Poulter to play Adam Warlock in 'Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 3'

Actor Will Poulter has been finalised to play Adam Warlock in ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'', thus marking the debut of one of the most powerful superheroes of Marvel Comics.

Filmmaker James Gunn is returning for the threequel along with the ragtag team of titular superheroes, which includes Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot.

Gunn took to Twitter on Monday and welcomed Poulter on board the franchise.

''Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks,'' the filmmaker, who most recently directed Warner Bros' ''The Suicide Squad'', tweeted.

Gunn has so far made two films in the series, starting with ''Guardians of the Galaxy'' in 2014 and its 2017 sequel ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2''.

It was during the post credit scene of ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'' when the fans got an inkling that Warlock might be introduced in the third chapter.

In the scene, Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha unveils a being named Adam that she has created with the purpose of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Adam Warlock was created by legendary writers Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, and was first introduced in the late 1960s - early 1970s.

His powers -- flight, super-strength, regeneration, energy manipulation -- are comprehensive and rival the most powerful Marvel characters ever created.

Poulter started his career with ''Son of Rambow'' in 2007 and later starred in 2010’s ''The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the DawnTreader''.

Over the years, he has featured in films such as ''The Revenant'', ''We’re the Millers'', ''The Maze Runner'' and ''Detroit''.

Poulter was most recently seen in Amazon series ''The Underground Railroad'' and limited series ''Dopesick'' on Hulu. ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'' will be produced by Marvel Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)