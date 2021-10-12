Left Menu

Emma Corrin to topline FX series 'Retreat'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-10-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 12:45 IST
''The Crown'' breakout Emma Corrin is set to star in a leading role in an upcoming limited series for FX.

Titled ''Retreat'', the show is a crime thriller series which comes from ''The OA'' creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, reported Deadline.

In the series, Corrin will portray Darby Hart, an amateur sleuth who attempts to solve a homicide at a secluded resort.

Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to a dazzling, remote location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life, as per official plotline.

Marling and Batmanglij will write and direct the series as well as executive produce along with Andrea Sperling.

''Retreat'' will be produced by FXP Productions.

Corrin found global fame last year when she essayed the role of Princess Diana Spencer in fourth season of critically-acclaimed Netflix show ''The Crown''.

She will next feature in ''My Policeman'' opposite Harry Styles and French filmmaker Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre's ''Lady Chatterley's Lover''.

