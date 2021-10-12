Left Menu

David Gordon Green to direct film on Disneyland's creation

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-10-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 13:00 IST
Filmmaker David Gordon Green is set to direct a movie about Walt Disney's journey to building Disneyland, the ''Happiest Place on Earth''.

According to Deadline, Gordon is directing the Disney Studios project for its streaming platform Disney Plus.

The news comes days before the director's ''Halloween Kills'' releases in the theatres in the US.

Evan Spiliotopoulo, writer of Disney movies such as ''The Jungle Book 2'', ''Pooh’s Heffalump Movie'', ''Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure '' and live-action reboot of ''Beauty and the Beast'', is set to pen the Disneyland movie. Dana Brunetti and Matt DelPiano at Cavalry Media will produce the film with Jason Reed, while Allison Erlikhman will oversee the project for Disney Studios.

Disneyland, Anaheim, US, opened on July 17, 1955 and it's the only Disney theme park built under the supervision of Walt Disney.

