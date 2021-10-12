Left Menu

Anand Gandhi announces horror film 'Wildebeest' on three year anniversary of 'Tumbbad'

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi on Tuesday announced his next horror movie ''Wildebeest' as he celebrated the third anniversary of his critically acclaimed movie ''Tumbbad''.

Gandhi had served as the co-writer, creative director and executive producer on the 2018 horror fantasy movie.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, ''Tumbbad'' featured Sohum Shah as a man in search of a hidden treasure in the 20th century British India village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra. Upon its release, the movie earned rave reviews and numerous awards.

Gandhi said ''Tumbbad'' changed him as a person and he has decided not to limit his art to ''rational optimism''.

''I put the most important years of my life making 'Tumbbad' and it changed me - it taught me to allow my interior anxieties and cynicisms to be spoken through film, and not just limit my art to the rational optimism of my earlier work,'' Gandhi said.

''I am now working on another horror story called 'Wildebeest','' he added.

Gandhi's credits also include the 2013 movie ''Ship of Theseus'', which he directed, wrote and produced. Earlier this year, he created and produced the sci-fi comedy series ''Ok Computer'', starring Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma and Jackie Shroff, among others.

