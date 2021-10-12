Left Menu

Kim Kardashian 'glad' to have ex Kanye West's support during 'SNL' hosting

Seems like American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are now in a better place as the estranged couple was recently spotted together in New York City, where the former hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and her ex-husband was there to 'support' her.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:15 IST
Kim Kardashian 'glad' to have ex Kanye West's support during 'SNL' hosting
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Seems like American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are now in a better place as the estranged couple was recently spotted together in New York City, where the former hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and her ex-husband was there to 'support' her. Kim, who filed for divorce from the musician in February after six years of marriage, was "glad" to have the support of her ex as she made her 'SNL' debut in New York City recently, reported People magazine.

The two were spotted leaving the Ritz Carlton hotel in New York City ahead of the reality star's hosting duties. Despite the impending divorce, Kanye reportedly supported and gave Kim advice on her hosting job. The musician has appeared on 'SNL' as a musical guest seven times.

A source close to the reality star told People magazine that the former couple is in a better place from the time the two parted their ways in February. "Kim and Kanye are friends, but that's it. She is still moving forward with the divorce. She loves having Kanye's support though," the source said.

The insider also revealed that Kim is happy that things are better from the past now as it is all beneficial for their four kids- 8-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old daughter Chicago, 5-year-old son Saint, and 2-year-old Psalm. People magazine was also told that the beauty mogul was elated to have her mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian who both made cameos in the episode to support the 40-year-old star for her debut hosting gig.

Kim made her 'SNL' hosting debut alongside musical guest Halsey, and took aim at her entire family and Kanye during her opening monologue on 'Saturday Night Live'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021