Left Menu

Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Antim' to release theatrically on November 26

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 19:23 IST
Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Antim' to release theatrically on November 26
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday announced that his upcoming action thriller film ''Antim: The Final Truth'' will be released in theatres worldwide on November 26.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie also features Aayush Sharma, Salman's brother-in-law.

Salman shared the date announcement and a motion poster of his new film on Twitter.

''#Antim releases in theatres worldwide on 26.11.2021,'' the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

The film is described as a ''gripping tale of two powerful men'' with polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster, played by Salman and Aayush, respectively.

''Antim'' will be distributed globally by Zee Studios.

''It has been a gr8 & cherished association with ZEE and @punitgoenka over the years having done many films Race3, Loveyatri, Bharat, D3, Radhe & now Antim. I am confident he will take Zee to much greater heights in the coming years,'' Salman further said in the tweet.

''Antim'' will face off with ''Satyameva Jayate 2'', starring John Abraham, at the box office.

Salman's last release ''Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'' was released on May 13 on account of Eid al-Fitr as premium video on demand on Zee Plex through ZEE5 in India, with a theatrical release overseas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021