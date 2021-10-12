Kanye West to sell his massive Wyoming Ranch property at potential loss

American rapper and songwriter Kanye West would be parting ways with his ranch near Cody, Wyoming, listing the property for USD 11 million, which is potentially at a huge loss. According to People magazine, the 4,000-acre property has panoramic views of the surrounding Rocky Mountains, just 52 miles from Yellowstone National Park. TMZ previously reported that the huge chunk of land cost the rapper USD 14 million.

At the time, a source told People magazine that the ranch was previously known as 'Monster Lake Ranch'. When West took over, he renamed the property 'West Lake Ranch', though he also referred to it as 'Yeezy campus'. This isn't the 'Donda' rapper's only property in Wyoming. Just three months after purchasing the ranch in Cody, he picked up a second in Greybull for the same price.

In a profile for the May 2020 cover of GQ, the rapper and fashion designer revealed some of the plans he had for the two mysterious properties. On one edge of the 4,000-acre property near Cody, West said he had begun digging for a project that will be "the size of a spaceship." The rapper also spoke about creating "dome dwellings" that were meant to bring guests to the ranch and house performances of his Sunday Service Choir. "We see 100,000 students singing these compositions. A circular 100,000-person amphitheatre," West said at the time.

For the project, West had enlisted some famous architects, including Belgian interior designer Axel Vervoordt, who helped create the Hidden Hills, California, home that West shares with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Kardashian has previously described the Hidden Hills home as "like a minimal monastery."

Prior to listing the Cody property, West installed a music studio above the "eating cabin," and had brought a fleet of vehicles to the property, including Ford F-150 Raptor pickup trucks, ATVs, UTVs and his "tank," all painted in matching matte black. While West might be saying goodbye to one property, he also recently purchased another. Last month, a source told People magazine that the rapper recently bought a new beachfront Malibu property for nearly USD 60 million. (ANI)

