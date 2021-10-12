Left Menu

Dwayne Johnson talks possibility of political future

Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who has teased running for president in the past, in a new interview admitted he's taken his plans one step beyond that.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:14 IST
Dwayne Johnson talks possibility of political future
Dwayne Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who has teased running for president in the past, in a new interview admitted he's taken his plans one step beyond that. According to Fox News, while speaking to a magazine, the 49-year-old actor said he's spoken to people in the political arena and done "a small amount of research and analysis to see where this support comes from and to see what it could look like in the future."

Johnson revealed, "Indicators are all very positive in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028." The former pro wrestling star confirmed he hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of having a political future but "at the end of the day, I don't know the first thing about politics. I don't know the first thing about policy."

"I care deeply about our country. I care about every f--king American who bleeds red, and that's all of them. And there's no delusion here, I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn't necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That's where I am today," Johnson confirmed. The 'Jungle Cruise' actor last spoke about his political aspirations back in April on the 'TODAY' show. "I do have that goal to unite our country," he told host Willie Geist, adding "I also feel that, if this is what the people want, then I will do that."

Johnson went on to note that the ability to unify Americans is a necessity for the longevity of the nation. "I am passionate about making sure that our country is united because a united country, as we know, is the strongest, and I want to see that for our country," he concluded. Johnson also responded on social media to a poll that claimed he would have massive support from Americans if he actually established and ran a presidential campaign.

The actor isn't known for speaking about politics often but broke his own protocol last year to endorse Joe Biden for president in his first public backing of a candidate. After Biden's win, he shared another video to Instagram congratulating the president on his victory, admitting that he felt "emotional" when the news broke. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021