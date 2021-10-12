Left Menu

Harry and Meghan bet on finance with ESG venture

The British couple, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have signed a flurry of corporate deals in a bid to make a living for themselves outside the royal family following a split announced last year. The couple became investors in Ethic earlier this year and have investments managed by the company as well, it said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:18 IST
Harry and Meghan bet on finance with ESG venture

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are joining fintech company Ethic, which invests in the environmental, social and governance-focused (ESG) sector, marking yet another major corporate partnership for the couple. The British couple, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have signed a flurry of corporate deals in a bid to make a living for themselves outside the royal family following a split announced last year.

The couple became investors in Ethic earlier this year and have investments managed by the company as well, it said in a statement. "They're deeply committed to helping address the defining issues of our time - such as climate, gender equity, health, racial justice, human rights, and strengthening democracy ..." Ethic said in a statement https://www.ethic.com/insights/impactpartnership.

Founded in 2015, Ethic helps investors transition their money toward companies that "treat people and the planet with respect". The partnership comes as more entities are forced to consider the climate when investing and traditional investors are increasingly driven by ESG factors that have earlier not been captured in a company's balance sheet.

Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth, had previously teamed up with the Apple TV+ streaming service to make a documentary with Oprah Winfrey about mental health. The couple has also inked an exclusive multiyear production deal with Netflix Inc and have signed up to produce programming for Spotify that "uplifts and entertains audiences around the world" and features "diverse perspectives and voices".

Harry and Meghan live in a secluded $14 million mansion in the celebrity enclave of Montecito with their two children, about 80 miles (130 km) north of Los Angeles, which is also home to celebrities including Winfrey and comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021