Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation
Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said. Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said. The arrest came after 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, his ex-girlfriend, posted images online of her face with a black eye.
- Country:
- United States
Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said. Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said. He was released after posting USD50,000 bond, jail records showed. The arrest came after 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, his ex-girlfriend, posted images online of her face with a black eye. “I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it,'' Swanson said in an Instagram story. An email seeking comment from a representative for Tyga was not immediately returned. The rapper was also previously in relationships with reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Past storms haven't fazed Facebook. Instagram Kids might
Foes united vs Facebook over Instagram's effect on teens
Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens, senators say
Facebook again asks judge to dismiss U.S. lawsuit to force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp reconnecting after nearly six-hour outage