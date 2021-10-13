Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

Left Menu

Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said. Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said. The arrest came after 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, his ex-girlfriend, posted images online of her face with a black eye.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-10-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 06:19 IST
Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said. Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said. He was released after posting USD50,000 bond, jail records showed. The arrest came after 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, his ex-girlfriend, posted images online of her face with a black eye. “I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it,'' Swanson said in an Instagram story. An email seeking comment from a representative for Tyga was not immediately returned. The rapper was also previously in relationships with reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

