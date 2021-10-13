Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez to star in 'Aristotle and Dante' film adaptation 

''Desperate Housewives'' alumna Eva Longoria and ''CODA'' Eugenio Derbez have boarded the cast of ''Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe''.

The film, which has Lin-Manuel Miranda as a producer, is the big screen adaptation of the young adult novel by Benjamin Alire Saenz.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales will play the titular heroes.

The movie centers on the friendship between Aristotle ''Ari'' Mendoza and Dante Quintana, two Mexican American boys on the cusp of manhood who form a life-changing bond after a chance meeting at an El Paso pool in the summer of 1987.

It also marks the directorial debut for Aitch Alberto, who adapted the screenplay from the novel.

Veronica Falcon, Isabella Gomez, Luna Blaise and Kevin Alejandro also round out the cast of the movie.

Along with Miranda, Valerie Stadler, Kyra Sedgwick, Ben Odell and Derbez will produce the film, with 5000 Broadway Productions, Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker. David Boies and Zack Schiller are attached to executive produce the project, with CJ Barbato credited as co-producer.

