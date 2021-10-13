Left Menu

Jennifer Lawrence to star in R-rated comedy 'No Hard Feelings'

It has been picked up by Sony Pictures, reported Variety.Stupnitsky, best known for his stint as a writer and co-executive producer on NBCs The Office as well as his directorial debut filmGood Boys, will helm the movie from a script that he will write with Joan Phillips.No Hard Feelings is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-10-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 11:08 IST
Jennifer Lawrence to star in R-rated comedy 'No Hard Feelings'
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is teaming up with Gene Stupnitsky for an R-rated comedy movie.

The film, titled ''No Hard Feelings'', is described as a coming-of-age dramedy. It has been picked up by Sony Pictures, reported Variety.

Stupnitsky, best known for his stint as a writer and co-executive producer on NBC's ''The Office'' as well as his directorial debut film''Good Boys'', will helm the movie from a script that he will write with Joan Phillips.

''No Hard Feelings'' is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The project is touted as an R-rated comedy in the vein of Tom Cruise's 1983 film "Risky Business" and Cameron Diaz-starrer ''Bad Teacher'', which Stupnitsky served as an executive producer and writer on.

Sony Pictures reportedly faced some competition from other major studios and streaming services in its pursuit of the project.

Universal Pictures, the studio that backed Stupnitsky's "Good Boys", was also in the fray but Sony eventually came out on top. The studio now plans to provide the film with an exclusive theatrical release.

''No Hard Feelings'' will be produced by Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence, and Justine Polsky.

Lawrence has a packed slate going ahead as she is set to star in Netflix's ''Don't Look Up'', directed by Adam McKay. She will also team up with filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino for ''Mob Girl''.

With McKay, the Oscar-winning star has another project, titled ''Bad Blood'', in which she will play Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global
4
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021