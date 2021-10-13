Left Menu

"Succession" TV series returns for third season of family power struggle

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 11:26 IST
"Succession" TV series returns for third season of family power struggle

The cast of Emmy-winning "Succession" , the biting drama series about power struggles in a family media empire, celebrated the premiere of the show's third season on the red carpet in New York on Tuesday.

Actor Jeremy Strong, who plays media executive Kendall Roy, said he felt lucky "to be part of something that is such a sort of cultural lightning rod and part of people's lives and at the center of the culture in a meaningful way." "Succession" has been widely lauded, its second season winning Golden Globes last year for best drama series and best actor in a drama series for Brian Cox, as well as seven Emmys, including for Strong's lead acting performance.

The third season, which debuts on AT&T Inc's HBO on Oct. 17, will explore the aftermath of Kendall Roy's decision to publicly air allegations of wrongdoing in the family firm. "It's almost continuous from where we left off in season two," said Cox. "That means that the potential is enormous, but also at the same time that the road is precise."

Kendall is one of four Roy siblings angling to take control of the family's vast media holdings, with his siblings played by Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Alan Ruck. "It's fun to watch billionaires self-destruct," said Ruck, when asked about the show's appeal. "They are sort of the authors of their own demise. So let them go, let them do it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global
4
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021