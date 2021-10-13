Left Menu

Karan Johar, Chetan Bhagat and others to feature in 'One Mic Stand' season two

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 12:00 IST
Karan Johar, Chetan Bhagat and others to feature in 'One Mic Stand' season two
Amazon Prime Video has roped in filmmaker Karan Johar, novelist Chetan Bhagat, actor Sunny Leone, journalist Faye D'Souza and rapper Raftaar for the second season of ''One Mic Stand''.

The unscripted comedy original, hosted by comedian Sapan Verma, sees celebrities from different walks of life give stand-up comedy their first shot.

Every celebrity is assigned a stand-up comedian who will mentor them to perform the standup act in front of a live audience.

Johar, D'Souza, Bhagat, Leone and Raftaar will be trained by Abish Mathew, Atul Khatri, Samay Raina, Sumukhi Suresh and Neeti Palta in season two, Amazon said in a statement.

The first season of the show, which launched in November 2019, featured YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, film composer Vishal Dadlani, actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha, and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Amazon is yet to reveal the release date for the second season of ''One Mic Stand''.

