I came into the process as a filmmaker and also as a fan: Chloe Zhao on 'Eternals'

''Eternals'' director Chloe Zhao says joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe to helm a standalone movie was an exciting challenge.

''Eternals'', starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, will be the 25th movie in MCU. “The MCU is full of heart—a world filled with great characters and epic adventures. It’s made by people who truly love storytelling and have immense respect for their fans. ''I came into the process as a filmmaker and also as a fan. To be able to make a standalone movie, but also to celebrate what came before us, to expand the mythology and to shape the future of the MCU, was an exciting challenge and an honor to be a part of,'' Zhao, who won the best director Oscar for ''Nomadland'' this year, said in a statement.

The film, which introduces 10 superheroes to the audiences, will release in India this Diwali on November 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

“Eternals” follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

