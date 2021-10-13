Left Menu

Jean Smart to feature in drama film 'Wildflower'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-10-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 14:16 IST
Hollywood veteran Jean Smart will star alongside Alexandra Daddario and Charlie Plummer in the upcoming drama movie ''Wildflower''.

Matt Smukler will direct with Jana Savage set to pen the script for the movie, which hails from Limelight and eOne, reported Deadline.

Based on Smukler’s family, ''Wildflower'' is a coming-of-age dark comedy and will also feature actors Kiernan Shipka, Dash Mihok and Samantha Hyde.

The story follows Bea Johnson from birth to graduation as she navigates life with a parent with an intellectual disability and an extended family that can’t quite agree on the best way to help.

''Wildflower'' will be produced by Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker of Limelight alongside Jamie Patricof and Katie McNeill of Hunting Lane Films and Ethan Lazar, Kyle Owens, Austen Rydell and Billie Lourd of Morning Moon Productions. Smart most recently featured in HBO's investigative drama ''Mare of Easttown''. She won an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for ''Hacks''.

