Left Menu

Matt Goss hopes new album will take him from Vegas to world tour

"I think that it was in a weird way exactly what my body needed and what my mind needed," he told Reuters at The Dorchester hotel in London during a visit this month. While he was holed up at home in the United States, Goss said he had time to grieve the loss of his mum in 2014 and write a new album, 'The Beautiful Unknown'.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 15:32 IST
Matt Goss hopes new album will take him from Vegas to world tour

Lockdown provided singer Matt Goss the break from live performance that his body needed and the chance to write an album, which he hopes will take him back on a world tour.

The British-born musician, who found fame with his twin brother Luke Goss in the late 1980s, has spent the last decade performing in Las Vegas. Until the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, he was doing around 120 shows a year in Vegas, and says he knew he "was becoming fatigued ... vocally as a musician and mentally."

So the unexpected time off was not wholly unwelcome. "I think that it was in a weird way exactly what my body needed and what my mind needed," he told Reuters at The Dorchester hotel in London during a visit this month.

While he was holed up at home in the United States, Goss said he had time to grieve the loss of his mum in 2014 and write a new album, 'The Beautiful Unknown'. "It's a phrase I use a lot in my poetry ... because I think inherently we have been programmed to actually fear tomorrow and ... the years ahead ... I just want to live in a place where the unknown is a beautiful thing."

Known for hits such as 'When Will I Be Famous', Goss and his twin brother's band Bros split in 1992, reforming briefly 25 years later. "My brother loves it (the new album), he thinks it's the best thing I've ever done," Goss said.

"I think it's the best thing I've ever done ... it genuinely competes with the big hits that I had before. "I want to see the world. And I think this album is ... starting to open up territories I've dreamt of going back to," he said, explaining he had to write the pop record of his life to see cities such as Tokyo, Paris and London.

Goss says he's inspired by the likes of Mick Jagger, Tony Bennett and David Bowie and that "music is part of (his) DNA" and something he'll never stop doing. ‘The Beautiful Unknown’ is set for release in February 2022, while the new single ‘Somewhere To Fall’ is out now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021