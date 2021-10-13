Over 65 Indian contemporary art galleries to show at art fair in Italy

Works by over 65 artists from some of India’s leading contemporary galleries will be featured at the upcoming edition of Artissima, Italy's art fair, a statement by the Italian Embassy said.

Touted as the biggest representation of Indian contemporary art, the annual event, scheduled to be held from November 5-7, will be brought by Hub India -- a platform that brings together contemporary art from the Indian sub-continent.

Curated by Myna Mukherjee and Davide Quardrio, the show will feature works from a diverse cross-section of genres, medium and process, ranging from line-drawings and paintings to miniatures and sculptures; terracotta and metal to paper works and canvas, prints and etchings to digital and AI works.

“Crossing the cultural rubicon between modern and contemporary art, these curations reject the colonial attitude of linear progress, rather use tradition as a means of innovation, a continuous re-birth.

“They understand contemporaneity as a telescoping of politics, civilizations and the global times we live in. The artworks can respond to the viewer’s desire to think about the multitudes of history, time and geo-politics of the region or focus entirely on its abundant aesthetics,” the statement said.

Participating Indian galleries -- including Nature Morte, Gallery Espace, Emami Art, Akar Prakar, Art Alive, latitude 28, Shrine Empire -- will be showcasing works by some of the leading artists like Tanya Goel, Bharti Kher, Martand Khosla, G R Iranna, Shambhavi, Bose Krishnamachari, Ganesh Haloi, Manish Pushkale, and Noor Ali among others.

The Indian showcase at the fair is being supported by the Consulate General of India, Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA).

The fair that went digital in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted in its physical form this year.

Talking about the curation process, Mukherjee said, “There have been both immense challenges and gratification to put it altogether given the current situation in the post-Covid world but it reaffirms our faith that art is an essential human endeavour.” PTI TRS MG TRS TRS

