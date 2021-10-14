Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra indulges in mid-week thoughts, explores nightlife in Spain

Seems like global star Priyanka Chopra is exploring the 'Land of Rabbits' to the fullest!

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 10:44 IST
Priyanka Chopra indulges in mid-week thoughts, explores nightlife in Spain
Priyanka Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seems like global star Priyanka Chopra is exploring the 'Land of Rabbits' to the fullest! The 'Fashion' star took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself while exploring the nightlife of Spain, where she is currently shooting for the next schedule of her upcoming thriller series 'Citadel'.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a pastel blue shaded top and shorts, as she poses while leaning on a wall. Sharing the picture, Priyanka penned a contemplative quote in the caption that read, "If you're not moving forward.. you fall back. #musings."

The picture garnered more than six lakh likes within an hour of being posted with many leaving a string of heart emoticons in the comments section. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dostana' star has an impressive lineup of projects in her kitty that includes the much-awaited film 'Matrix 4'. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Text For You' and recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.

Along with her husband Nick Jonas, she recently joined the production team for the upcoming family comedy 'Chicken and Biscuits'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021