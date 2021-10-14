Left Menu

Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh attend muhurat puja of 'Visfot'

Ahead of the start of the shoot of 'Visfot' film, the makers on Thursday organised a muhurat puja for the team.

14-10-2021
Team of 'Visfot'. Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the start of the shoot of 'Visfot' film, the makers on Thursday organised a muhurat puja for the team. Lead actors Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh attended the puja which was organised in Mumbai. Several pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet, in which Fardeen and Riteish can be seen posing for shutterbugs.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, 'Visfot' is an official adaptation of the international film 'Rock, Paper, Scissor' (2012). The intense thriller will present a collision of worlds between the high-rises of midtown Mumbai and the depths of Dongri. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sanjay Gupta.

Sharing more details about the project, Sanjay Gupta said, "Every film has its own destiny and timing. This film happened to me when the world had shut down in the pandemic." 'Visfot' will be shot in Mumbai from next week. (ANI)

