Inspired by Indian Culture and Handicrafts, Asian Paints Introduces Taana Baana Wall Textures by Royale Play

They are the basic components of weaving, which turn thread to yarn, yarn to fabric, and fabric to lifestyles.The collection consists of 8 elegant wall textures that are a tribute to the crafts passed on through generations of skilled artisans.

The collection of wall textures is deeply influenced by ancient Indian handicraft traditions Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Heralding the festive season this year is a unique collection of exquisite wall textures - Taana Baana by Asian Paints Royale Play. Inspired by the heritage of Indian crafts and weaves, Taana Baana is a work of art that will invoke a myriad of emotions and memories. From the charpais at our ancestral home to the ubiquitous wicker baskets we keep our fruits and flowers in, from grandma’s priceless ikkat saree to the bandhej dupatta in a bride’s trousseau, Taana Baana has recreated precious crafts to adorn our walls, and lives. Taana Baana literally means warp and weft, which refers to the orientation of any woven fabric. They are the basic components of weaving, which turn thread to yarn, yarn to fabric, and fabric to lifestyles. The collection consists of 8 elegant wall textures that are a tribute to the crafts passed on through generations of skilled artisans. From age-old traditions to contemporary homes, ‘TaanaBaana’ finishes are distinctive and represent all parts of India. The textures come to you in multiple shade combinations in metallic, and non-metallic variants and are sure to bring a sense of personal touch with a modern outlook to your living spaces. Each texture derives its concept from a native craft that was popularised either by a state or a group of craftsmen. The ‘Charpai’ texture captures the criss-cross weave of the snugly woven charpoys found widely across North India. The ‘Palm Weave’ texture is inspired by the chevron weaves of the giant palm leaves along with India’s Western coastal states of Goa and Kerala. The ‘Bandhej’ texture, as the name suggests, is inspired by its namesake ancient tie-dye form native to the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The ‘Basket’ texture finds its way to us from the states in the northeast known for their distinctive cane and bamboo handicrafts, which are meticulously twisted and woven into furniture and artefacts. The ‘Madras Checks’ texture preserves the vintage of the timeless plaid weave, a staple in the Southern states of India. Taana Baana literally means warp and weft, which refers to the orientation of any woven fabric. They are the basic components of weaving, which turn thread to yarn, yarn to fabric, and fabric to lifestyles.

The collection consists of 8 elegant wall textures that are a tribute to the crafts passed on through generations of skilled artisans. From age-old traditions to contemporary homes, 'Taana Baana' finishes are distinctive and represent all parts of India. The textures come to you in multiple shade combinations in metallic, and non-metallic variants and are sure to bring a sense of personal touch with a modern outlook to your living spaces. Each texture derives its concept from a native craft that was popularised either by a state or a group of craftsmen. The 'Charpai' texture captures the criss-cross weave of the snugly woven charpoys found widely across North India. The 'Palm Weave' texture is inspired by the chevron weaves of the giant palm leaves along with India's Western coastal states of Goa and Kerala. The 'Bandhej' texture, as the name suggests, is inspired by its namesake ancient tie-dye form native to the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The 'Basket' texture finds its way to us from the states in the northeast known for their distinctive cane and bamboo handicrafts, which are meticulously twisted and woven into furniture and artefacts. The 'Madras Checks' texture preserves the vintage of the timeless plaid weave, a staple in the Southern states of India.

