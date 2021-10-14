Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty is all praises for her younger sister Shamita Shetty

Actor Shilpa Shetty is super impressed with the way her younger sister Shamita Shetty is playing her game in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 19:23 IST
Shilpa Shetty with Shamita Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shilpa Shetty is super impressed with the way her younger sister Shamita Shetty is playing her game in 'Bigg Boss 15'. Basically, in one of the tasks, Shamita destroyed her co-contestant Miesha Iyer's footwear. But soon Shamita offered Miesha her own sandal after she got to know that there is no one outside the Bigg Boss house who'd send her necessary items as the latter lost both her parents. This made Shamita extremely emotional. She even cried after hearing about Miesha's parents.

Shamita's gesture has won many hearts. Netizens hailed her and called her "pure soul". After seeing Shamita's gesture, Shilpa took to Instagram and praised her sister for her kind act.

"That's my sis! Your heart of gold makes my heart swell with happiness, my Tunki," she wrote. Apart from Shamita and Miesha, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, and Afsana Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

