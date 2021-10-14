Kashmiri Pandits pray for peace, communal brotherhood in Valley on Maha Navami

Kashmiri Pandits on Thursday performed ‘puja’ on the occasion of Maha Navami at Durga Nath temple here, with special prayers for peace and communal brotherhood in Kashmir.

The prayers at the temple in the Sonwar area of the city here were performed days after attacks on the members of minority communities in the Valley. However, the attendance of the devotees this year was visibly lower compared to the previous years.

Speaking to reporters, Nana Ji Dembi, president, Amarnathji Yatra Welfare Society, Srinagar, said the devotees prayed for peace in the valley.

“We prayed to the deity to create an atmosphere of peace and keep the brotherhood between different communities here for the times to come,” he said.

Dembi said the attackers will not succeed in their plans to create a wedge in society.

“How much they try to create a wedge between Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs, they will not succeed and peace will continue in Kashmir,” he said.

He also appealed to those members of the minority communities who have left the Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the recent attacks to return.

