Left Menu

Cruise ship drugs case: film producer Imtiaz Khatri questioned

Film producer Imtiyaz Khatri was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Thursday in connection with the cruise ship drugs seizure case, an official said. This was the third time he was summoned by the anti-drug agency in the case in which actor Shah Rukh Khans son Aryan Khan and some others were arrested on October 3.Khatri was quizzed for around four hours, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 00:11 IST
Cruise ship drugs case: film producer Imtiaz Khatri questioned
  • Country:
  • India

Film producer Imtiyaz Khatri was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday in connection with the cruise ship drugs seizure case, an official said. This was the third time he was summoned by the anti-drug agency in the case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and some others were arrested on October 3.

Khatri was quizzed for around four hours, the official said. Last Saturday the NCB had conducted searches at Khatri's residence and office in suburban Bandra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021