'Jack Ryan' renewed for season four at Amazon

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-10-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 10:29 IST
Hollywood star John Krasinski's popular series ''Jack Ryan'' has been received a season four renewal order from Amazon.

Joining Krasinski in season four is actor Michael Pena, the star of ''Narcos: Mexico'' and two ''Ant-Man'' movies, reported Variety.

The thriller series recently wrapped production on its third season and streamer will be announcing a premiere date soon.

Season three will see Jack Ryan (Krasinski) on the run and in a race against time. Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.

Besides Krasinski, Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly are reprising their roles of James Greer and Mike November, respectively. ''Jack Ryan'' is a co-production of Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television. It is executive produced by Andrew Form, Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse. PTI RB RB RB

