Setting aside COVID concerns, children step into world of knowledge in Kerala

The little Almit Prabha was elated and curious when scribbled his first letters of life sitting on the lap of his father.

As the priest gifted him a palm leaf engraved with the mantra ''Hari Sree Ganapathaye Namaha'' and some flowers, he accepted it with a smile and excitement at a cultural center in northern Palakkad district early Friday morning.

The two-and-a-half-year-old child was one among the thousands of tiny tots, initiated into the world of letters and knowledge on the auspicious Vijayadasami day in Kerala, setting aside the concerns of COVID-19 and strictly abiding by the pandemic protocol.

Vijayadasami is observed as the day of ''Vidyarambham'', the beginning of learning, in the southern state, marking the culmination of the annual Navaratri festival.

As per customs, scholars, writers, teachers, priests, and other prominent figures in society make children, usually aged two to three years, write their first letters of learning on the occasion at temples and cultural centers across the state.

However, instead of 'acharyans' (priests and scholars), parents were directed to make their children write their first letters considering the safety issues because of the pandemic in a majority of places this time. Following the instructions given by the 'acharyans, father, mother or grandparents were seen helping the infants write ''Hari..Sree...'' on platters filled with rice or scribbling it on a child's tongue with a golden ring.

Strict restrictions were imposed on the numbers of children registered for the 'ezhuthiniruthu'' - the initiation ceremony, and of relatives accompanying them.

Media houses including television channels and newspapers also used to make elaborate arrangements to mark the day but skipped the ceremony this year in the wake of the pandemic. The traditional ritual was, however, held in major temples, especially those dedicated to Goddess Saraswathy, under strict vigil.

Unlike previous years, even the famed Panchikadu Saraswathi Temple in Kottayam and Dakshina Mookambika Temple in Noth Paravur, the shrines where the day is observed with tradition and gaiety, did not witness the usual rush.

Tirur-based Thunchan Memorial Trust and Research Centre, dedicated to Thunchath Ezhuthachan, the father of the Malayalam language, skipped the ceremony this year as well considering the virus spread.

At all major temples, only those registered in advance through their website or mobile app were permitted for Vidhyarambham as part of efforts to limit the number of visitors.

At some temples, parents were asked to bring the rice and platter for the ritual considering the virus situation while some others provided it to them as usual.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan initiated four children into the world of letters at his official residence, Cliff House here.

In the photos posted on his Facebook page, the Marxist veteran could be seen sitting on the floor with the children on his lap and making them write the letters on the platter of rice.

The names of the children whom he initiated into the world of knowledge were Neha, Niya, Kani, and Fidal ''Knowledge is what leads a society to the progress,'' he said in the FB post and urged everyone to stand united to provide the best educational facilities for children and thus ensure the bright future of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)