Left Menu

Deepika Padukone surprises Ranveer Singh with flowers, handwritten note

Who does not love surprises? No matter how big or small, receiving gifts from your loved ones is always special. Actor Ranveer Singh also loves receiving surprises from his wife and actor Deepika Padukone.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-10-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 16:45 IST
Deepika Padukone surprises Ranveer Singh with flowers, handwritten note
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Who does not love surprises? No matter how big or small, receiving gifts from your loved ones is always special. Actor Ranveer Singh also loves receiving surprises from his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. In fact, Deepika recently surprised Ranveer by sending flowers and a handwritten note to him on the first day of the shoot of his TV show 'The Big Picture', which will air on Colors from Saturday.

Talking about the same, Ranveer said, "On my first day, I was nervous and excited. Deepika sent me flowers and a handwritten note to wish me the very best for the show." Earlier, Ranveer confessed how Deepika has been a support system to him since the beginning and even gave him tips to host this quiz show.

The two will also be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's directorial '83'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021