Prakash Jha-starrer 'Highway Nights' wins jury prize at Best of India Short Film Festival

Filmmaker Prakash Jha-starrer short film “Highway Nights” has been awarded the grand jury prize at Best of India Short Film Festival 2021. Billed as a heart-warming story that talks about abuse, the movie focuses on an ageing, overworked lorry driver who gives a lift to a young, chatty sex worker one night and how they develop a bond over a small journey of few hours.

Jha, who has previously acted in films like “Mrityudand”, “Jai Gangaajal” and “Saand Ki Aankh”, said he is elated with the recognition.

“I am elated to hear the news and I congratulate the whole team. It’s a film with an important message and I hope the film reaches a wider audience with the theatrical, digital and television broadcast all over the world,” the director-actor said in a statement.

The short film, also starring Mazel Vyas, is directed by Shubham Singh.

Singh said the story of “Highway Nights” is such that it will strike a chord with audiences across the globe.

“It is my first short film and to receive such acclaim is heartening. I am thankful to Prakash ji for agreeing to act in our film. It’s a moving story that people all over the world can relate to,” he added.

Produced by Akhilesh Choudhary along with Singh, ''Highway Nights'' will also have a theatrical release in Los Angeles, US.

