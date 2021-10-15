Left Menu

Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Thadam' goes on floors

It's lights, camera, action time for actor Aditya Roy Kapur. He has started filming for his new movie 'Thadam'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-10-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 18:10 IST
Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Thadam' goes on floors
Aditya Roy Kapur (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's lights, camera, action time for actor Aditya Roy Kapur. He has started filming for his new movie 'Thadam'. On Friday, Aditya took to Instagram and shared a photograph in which he can be seen holding the film's clapper board along with the director of the film Vardhan Ketkar and producer Murad Khetani.

"Taking," he captioned the post. Based on true events, 'Thadam' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit of the same name. The thriller will see Aditya in a double role.

Actor Mrunal Thakur is also a part of the film. She will be seen essaying the role of a cop. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021