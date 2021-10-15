Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Thadam' goes on floors
It's lights, camera, action time for actor Aditya Roy Kapur. He has started filming for his new movie 'Thadam'.
It's lights, camera, action time for actor Aditya Roy Kapur. He has started filming for his new movie 'Thadam'. On Friday, Aditya took to Instagram and shared a photograph in which he can be seen holding the film's clapper board along with the director of the film Vardhan Ketkar and producer Murad Khetani.
"Taking," he captioned the post. Based on true events, 'Thadam' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit of the same name. The thriller will see Aditya in a double role.
Actor Mrunal Thakur is also a part of the film. She will be seen essaying the role of a cop. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
