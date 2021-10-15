Left Menu

Kannada music director Ravi Basrur to debut in Malayalam with 'Muddy'

Muddy is a multilingual film and it will be released in six languages--Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.Newcomers Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Sooraj and Amith Sivadas Nair are in the lead roles.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 15-10-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 21:39 IST
'KGF' fame music director Ravi Basrur is making his debut in the Malayalam movie industry through an action-thriller, 'Muddy'.

'Muddy' is slated to be India's first '4X4 mud race film' and is all set to get released in theatres on December 10 as the government has granted permission for cinema theatres to reopen.

Producers said the a film on mud race is rare and that this is the first time that such a movie was produced in India.

''The film directed by debut director Dr Pragabhal took five years to complete. The actors in the film were given off-road mud racing training for two years and the adventurous scenes were shot without the support of dupes,'' the producers said in a release.

'Muddy' is a multilingual film and it will be released in six languages--Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Newcomers Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Sooraj and Amith Sivadas Nair are in the lead roles. Actors Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan, Ranji Panicker, Sunil Sugatha, Shobha Mohan and Guinness Manoj are also appearing in the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

