UK lawmaker's killing raises questions about security - Patel
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 21:58 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The killing on Friday of British lawmaker David Amess raises fresh questions about the security of members of parliament, interior minister Priti Patel said.
"Questions are rightly being asked about the safety of our country's elected representatives and I will provide updates in due course," Patel said in a statement on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priti Patel
- David Amess
- Patel
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MEDIA-Nigeria lifts Twitter ban with limits after four-month sanction - Bloomberg News
Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account
Trump asks Florida judge to force Twitter to restart his account - Bloomberg News
Nigeria's president directs conditional end to Twitter ban
Nigerian President orders conditional lifting of ban on Twitter