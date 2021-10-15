Left Menu

Veteran actor Farrukh Jaffar dead at 88

She got married to S M Jaffar, former MLC and ex-UP Congress chief.She has acted in other movies, including Peepli Live, Swades, Sultan and Secret Superstar.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-10-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 22:47 IST
Veteran actor Farrukh Jaffar dead at 88
  • Country:
  • India

Famous Hindi film actor Farrukh Jaffar died here on Friday following a brain stroke, her grandson said.

She was 88.

Shaz Ahmed, Jaffar’s grandson, told PTI, ''My grandmother died today at around 7 pm at Gomti Nagar residence following a brain stroke. Her last rites will take place on Saturday at the Aishbagh Kabristan.'' He said Jaffar started her acting career with Bollywood film Umrao Jaan in 1981, in which she played the role of veteran actor Rekha's mother.

In the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Jaffar played the role of Fatima Beghum, he added.

Family sources said that the actor was born in Chakesar village in Shahganj area of Jaunpur district and she came to Lucknow after finishing her initial studies. She got married to S M Jaffar, former MLC and ex-UP Congress chief.

She has acted in other movies, including Peepli Live, Swades, Sultan and Secret Superstar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021