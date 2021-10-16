Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bob Marley's life story told in new musical in London's West End

The songs and the life story of late Jamaican reggae star Bob Marley are coming to London's West End in a new musical celebrating his legacy. "Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical," which premieres at the Lyric Theatre this month, follows Marley's rise from the Kingston ghettos to international stardom.

Half-shredded Banksy fetches $25.4 million on return to Sotheby's

A Banksy picture which was half sliced by a shredder concealed in its frame when it was sold at auction fetched 18.6 million pounds ($25.4 million) when it went back under the hammer in the same room in London on Thursday. Onlookers gasped when the then-titled "Girl with Balloon" was sucked into a shredder as the hammer fell following a bid of 1,042,000 pounds at an October 2018 auction at Sotheby's in London.

Adele makes music comeback with new single 'Easy On Me'

British singer-songwriter Adele made her highly anticipated music comeback on Friday, releasing her first new record since the 2015 Grammy award-winning album "25". The 33-year-old, known for her ballads about break-ups and regrets, had teased new single "Easy On Me" last week with a short video clip.

Jamie Lee Curtis channels mum's 'Psycho' character at 'Halloween Kills' premiere

"Halloween Kills" actor Jamie Lee Curtis channelled her mother Janet Leigh's iconic character in "Psycho" at the costume party premiere of the film in Hollywood this week. Wearing the same buttoned and belted light blue dress and a blond wig, Lee Curtis completed the look with a bloodied shower curtain over one arm.

'We want our stories to travel': Netflix launches Palestinian film collection

Palestinian director Ameen Nayfeh says he felt proud after bringing to life through film his personal struggle in crossing an Israeli military checkpoint to visit his dying grandfather. But he didn't expect his short film to have a wide audience. That all changed for Nayfeh on Thursday, when Netflix launched a new Palestinian film collection, the first of its kind by a major streaming service, that includes his award-winning short "The Crossing".

Golden Globes still on, despite NBC dropping the awards show

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the annual Golden Globes, said on Friday it will present the awards for television and film in January despite the NBC television network deciding in May to no longer air the show. The association has drawn criticism over ethics issues and a lack of racial diversity in its membership, prompting NBC to drop televising the Golden Globes that the group hosts. The group's members also were accused of making sexist and racist remarks and soliciting favors from celebrities and studios.

Malaysian salon paints Squid Game manicures of tiny coffins, green tracksuits

A manicure salon in Malaysia is selling painted and press-on nail designs based on the television show Squid Game, the latest small business to cash in on the soaring popularity of the South Korean series. The Maniqure Nail Salon on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur has designed a set of nails for each of the show's nine episodes.

Cher sues Mary Bono over Sonny & Cher song royalties

Cher has sued former Republican U.S. Representative Mary Bono, widow of her late musical partner and ex-husband Sonny Bono, and his estate in Los Angeles federal court for allegedly withholding her share of royalties in Sonny & Cher songs. Cher asked the court on Wednesday to block the trust that administers Sonny Bono's royalties from terminating her rights from a divorce settlement that granted her half of Sonny & Cher's royalties.

