Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra 'perfect life partner' during Jonas Brothers concert

Singer Nick Jonas and global star Priyanka Chopra never leave a chance to express their love for each other publically. During a recent Jonas Brothers concert, the singer publically addressed his wife as the 'absolute perfect life partner'. Several videos from the Jonas Brothers concert have been doing the rounds on Instagram where Nick could be seen addressing his audience with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. In one of the viral videos, the singer could be heard acknowledging his wife for being 'the best life partner'.

"Marriage is by far the best decision I ever made, thankfully I found the absolute perfect life partner," the audience hooted after listening to one of the cutest public love confessions made by Nick at the concert. Everything about Priyanka and Nick's 2018 nuptials was goals. According to her previous interviews, she revealed that Nick apparently shut down an entire Tiffany and Co. store to find the perfect ring for her.

The duo got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dostana' star has an impressive lineup of projects in her kitty that includes the much-awaited film 'Matrix 4'.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Text For You' and recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director. Along with her husband Nick Jonas, she recently joined the production team for the upcoming family comedy 'Chicken and Biscuits'. (ANI)

