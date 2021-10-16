Kriti Sanon wraps up shooting for 'Adipurush'

Actor Kriti Sanon, on Saturday, announced the wrap up of her shooting for the upcoming mythological film 'Adipurush'. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted pictures in which she can be seen cutting a cake of her wrap-up party. The cake read, "JANAKI," which is the name of her character in the film.

Cutting the cake along with Kriti is the film's director Om Raut. The 'Mimi' star further penned a beautiful caption, dedicated to her character Janaki. "Can't believe this journey has come to an end so soon! My heart sinks as I let go of this super special character that I'm extremely proud to have played: JANAKI! Her loving heart, her pious soul and her unshakable strength will somewhere stay within me forever," she wrote.

She also thanked her director Om Raut for his 'extraordinary' vision. "Thank you @omraut for giving me Janaki and believing that I could carry the weight and responsibility that the character came with. Thank you for holding my hand through this journey and finding her with me! Your vision is extraordinary and I can't wait for the world to see it! A film I'll always be extremely proud of! #Adipurush," she added.

Lastly, she mentioned her 'wonderful' co-stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. "Have had the most wonderful time shooting with @actorprabhas #Saif and @mesunnysingh To hopefully many many more together! Gonna miss you all," she signed off.

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments. "Had great fun shooting with you," her co-star Sunny Singh commented.

For the unversed, 'Adipurush' is an upcoming mythological movie that will mark Om's new directorial venture after last year's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Prabhas will reportedly play Ram, and Sunny will be reportedly seen as Lakshman, while Saif will portray the role of Raavan.

The film which is slated to get a theatrical release on August 11, 2022, had started production back in February. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On a related note, the 'Adipurush' release date will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' that has also been announced to release the same day, next year. (ANI)

