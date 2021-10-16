Left Menu

Jacqueline Fernandez resumes shooting for 'Ram Setu' in Ooty

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Saturday informed her fans and followers that she is back on sets to shoot for the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Ram Setu' in Ooty.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 12:38 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Saturday informed her fans that she is back on sets to shoot for the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Ram Setu' in Ooty. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline shared a candid picture with her co-star Akshay Kumar. In the snap, the two could be seen gazing at the mountains of Ooty.

Sharing the picture, Jacqueline wrote, "Feels great to be back on sets with team Ram Setu in my fav Ooty! Nature at its best @akshaykumar #ramsetu." Apart from Jacqueline and Akshay, 'Ram Setu' also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in a key role. It will be an action-adventure drama that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Diwali 2022. Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime will also be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

