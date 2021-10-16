Jennifer Coolidge to return for 'White Lotus' S2

Left Menu

Actor Jennifer Coolidge is returning for the second season of HBOs hit social satire The White Lotus.The first season of the six-episode comedy-drama from writer, director and executive producer Mike White was set at an exclusive high-end resort and followed the exploits of various guests and employees over the week.

The first season of the six-episode comedy-drama from writer, director and executive producer Mike White was set at an exclusive high-end resort and followed the exploits of various guests and employees over the week. Even though it was initially billed as a limited series, the popular show was expanded for a sophomore run following rave reviews and thunderous response from the audience. According to Deadline, the second season will leave Hawaii and follow a largely different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.

Coolidge emerged as a season one favourite courtesy her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid, a drunk, tragic middle-aged woman who books a trip to the hotel with the intention of scattering her dead mother's ashes.

Season one also starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

