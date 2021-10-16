Left Menu

Michael Matthews to helm Disney movie 'Merlin'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-10-2021 15:09 IST
Filmmaker Michael Matthews has been roped in to direct ''Merlin'' for Disney.

The film is a live-action adaptation of author T A Barron's novel series of the same name, reported Deadline.

At one point, filmmaker Ridley Scott, who recently directed ''The Last Duel'' for Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, was set to helm the project. But he exited the movie due to his busy schedule.

The book series follows the story of a young Merlin who would go on to become the mentor of the classic literary character King Arthur.

''Merlin'' has the latest draft of the script from writer Chris Weitz.

The movie will be produced by Gil Netter.

Matthews is best known for directing the critically-acclaimed adventure film ''Love & Monsters'', starring Dylan O'Brien and Jessica Henwick in the lead.

