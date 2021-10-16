Left Menu

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their ninth anniversary on Saturday. To mark the occasion, Bebo shared a throwback picture of the time when the couple started dating.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-10-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 15:10 IST
Kareena shares throwback picture to wish Saif on their ninth anniversary
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary on Saturday. To mark the occasion, Bebo shared a throwback picture of the time when the couple started dating. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Kurbaan' actor posted a throwback picture from Greece in which the couple can be seen holding hands, as they pose for the click.

Along with the precious picture, Bebo penned a romantic caption. "Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US...and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world," she wrote.

Several members of the film fraternity dropped their greetings in the comments section. "Favourite couple forever," Karisma Kapoor wrote.

"happy anniversary and god bless," Priyanka Chopra commented. "Happy anniversary," Katrina Kaif added.

Saif and Kareena dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016. Saifeena welcomed their second child, Jeh on February 21 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

