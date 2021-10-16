Left Menu

Jennifer Coolidge returning for HBO's 'White Lotus' season 2

Actor Jennifer Coolidge is all set to make her comeback in season 2 of HBO's tropical satire 'The White Lotus'.

Actor Jennifer Coolidge is all set to make her comeback in season 2 of HBO's tropical satire 'The White Lotus'. Variety confirmed the news on Saturday. The popular show, which was earlier billed as a limited series, was expanded for a second installment recently.

The first season of the six-episode drama was set at an exclusive high-end resort and followed the exploits and misadventures of various guests and employees over the course of one week. Hailing from writer, director, and executive producer Mike White, the series received rave reviews and a ton of buzz over social media.

Jennifer portrayed the role of Tanya McQuoid, a drunk, tragic middle-aged woman who books a trip to the hotel with the intention of scattering her dead mother's ashes. She was one of the favourite actors from season one, among the viewers. In an earlier interview, Mike White shared that he wanted a couple of the characters from season one to make a comeback for the second season too, but having all of the characters come back on the same vacation would not make much sense. (ANI)

